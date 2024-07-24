Michigan teen hailed as hero after helping save woman from vehicle driven into lake

(CBS DETROIT) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after helping rescue a woman who drove her vehicle into Lake St. Clair Tuesday afternoon.

"I was across the marine where it happened, just fishing, and then after I see the car, instantly I run to the rocky area where the marine was with this guy, both of us swim to the car," said John Agnello.

John and another individual, who did not want to be named, pulled the woman out of her vehicle.

"We had to convince her to get out of the car. The window was open, the door wasn't opening," he said.

Once they got the woman to shore, John said she claimed there was someone else inside the vehicle, so he swam back to it and busted out the back window to check inside.

"The car was underwater at this point; when I felt around, no one was in there. I double-checked a few times, and no one was in there," he said.

Thankfully, no one else was inside. The teen's mother, Beth Agnello, is proud of her son's actions.

"It's really overwhelming with all the community outreach and support and glory to God, I hope he stays humble and mature in this experience," Agnello said.

Agnello said John's dad deserves some credit for his efforts.

"His dad does a great job teaching him fitness," she said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where her condition is unknown, but things could have certainly been worse if it hadn't been for John and another bystander who most likely saved her life.

Meanwhile, John said he hopes his actions inspire others.

"I hope other people saw this and would probably do the same thing," John said.