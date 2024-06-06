Michigan student arrested for leaving threatening message to avoid taking a test

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities arrested a 16-year-old Rochester High School student for allegedly leaving a threatening message in a bathroom to avoid taking a test.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a student alerted school administrators about the message in the form of graffiti in the male bathroom on Wednesday. The threat claimed that "something bad [sic] gonna happen Friday" and to stay home, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said the school resource deputy and officials were able to identify the student who made the threat. He admitted to wanting classes canceled because he was not prepared for a test.

The teen was taken to the Oakland County Children's Village on Thursday and is expected to be charged with threatening to commit an act of violence against a school.

"We have zero tolerance for anyone who makes threats against a school or any location," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "All threats will be investigated, and we will seek to hold the perpetrators fully accountable. A threat by itself terrorizes our community and is completely unacceptable. We are proud of the student that reported the threat because students or school officials are more likely to see or hear a threat before us, and looping us in is a critical component of getting in front of a threat or safety concern."