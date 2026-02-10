From land grant roots to today, Michigan State University shapes agriculture industry

One of Michigan's most enduring contributions is agriculture. It's an industry that continues to drive Michigan's economy while feeding families across the country.

"Food and agriculture is something that a big percentage of the population overlooks or takes for granted," said George Smith, AgBioResearch director for Michigan State University.

Smith says the COVID-19 pandemic changed how many people think about where their food comes from.

"You go to the grocery store, figure out what you'd like to eat, you buy it, and you're good," Smith said. "The lesson from the pandemic was this was the first time in my lifetime where access to food and food choices was limited."

Founded in 1855 as the Agriculture College of the State of Michigan, Michigan State University was created with a mission to make agricultural education accessible to farmers and families. That vision helped establish MSU as the nation's first public land grant institution, which connected education, research and community service.

Over time, MSU turned research into real-world solutions, supporting growers and communities statewide. Today, its work reaches all 83 Michigan counties through MSU Extension programs that bring agriculture into classrooms, neighborhoods and cities like Detroit.

Smith says partnerships like the Detroit Partnership for Food Learning and Innovation help close the gap between consumers and the food system.

"Take a step back and think about where the food actually comes from," Smith said. "Farmers really do feed the world, but it's up to people like me and us who work in agriculture and work at land grant universities to effectively tell that story of why this is so important."

In Detroit, those lessons come to life through hands-on learning. Kids and families grow food, learn how it is produced, and explore agriculture-related careers.

"This is the perfect example of what I say is gate to plate," said Quentin Tyler, director of Michigan State University Extension. "A lot of times when you ask people where their food comes from, they might name a Kroger or a Meijer. But this is real world examples. People can get their hands dirty and touch it, understand it and teach people back home."

Michigan's agricultural impact stretches far beyond the city. The state is second only to California for crop diversity and is a leading contributor to Michigan's economy. More than 300 different commodities are grown here, from fruits and vegetables to grains and dairy.