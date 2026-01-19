Michigan state trooper bitten while rescuing malnourished stray dog from the cold

A Michigan State Police trooper was bitten on the hand Sunday while attempting to rescue an apparently malnourished stray dog in Holly Township.

According to police, the trooper located the dog in the area of Halsey Road near Thompson Road around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, and made a makeshift den in an open field.

As the trooper approached the dog, which police say appeared to be a stray, the dog bit him on the hand, causing one of his fingers to bleed.

"It is going to be a very cold week," said MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. "Make sure you keep your pets inside as much as possible, as the cold can cause them problems even though they have a fur coat."

Oakland County Animal Control took possession of the dog, which is in quarantine because of biting the trooper.

The dog was not wearing a collar, and the owner is not currently known.