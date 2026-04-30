Michigan State students share concerns after police arrest man in Wells Hall meth incident

A 31-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly possessing substances to make meth and damaging a building on Michigan State University's campus.

The investigation forced the university to close Wells Hall, one of its busiest buildings, until Friday, May 1.

Records show Xin Tong was charged on Wednesday with operating/maintaining a laboratory involving methamphetamine and malicious destruction of a builing $20,000 or more. A probable cause affidavit states that MSU police identified Tong using his expired university student ID.

"I don't know what I would have been thinking during my actual final," said freshman Eden Langworthy.

Police did not confirm if Tong still has any affiliation with MSU. For students with finals in Wells Hall, their exam plans had to change.

Ingham County Sheriff's Office

"Tuesday morning, we show up here for the final, and as we're talking to one of the cops that's outside the building that the final is moved and Wells Hall is closed again," said freshman Rachel Isbey.

"This was kind of crazy considering I did have classes there, and I did have a final this week there. My final got moved to online, so it worked out," said freshman Olivia Roshkowski.

Police searched Tong's bags to find chemicals known to be used in making meth, including sodium hydroxide pellets, hydrochloric acid, methanol, isopropyl alcohol, acetone and butane. Those substances caused damage to the floors and doors at Wells Hall, according to the affidavit.

MSU police said on Thursday that the damage allegedly happened between April 10 and 26, also clarifying that they did not discover a meth lab inside Wells Hall.

"It's terrifying to think there was something like this just going on underneath our feet, and I wonder how long it's been going on," Langworthy said.

"I don't think it would be that dangerous for us, per se, but dangerous for what they could be distributing around campus," said sophomore Dareiana Butler-Dawson.

Tong is currently at the Ingham County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond, with no 10%, and his next court date is scheduled for May 8.