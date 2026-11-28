Reserve freshman quarterback Kayd Coffman threw an 11-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone to Bryson Williams with 27 seconds left to give Michigan State a 25-21 comeback win over Rutgers on Saturday.

A third-stringer on the depth chart, Coffman passed for 249 yards and three TDs for Michigan State (4-8, 2-7 Big Ten). He engineered the 16-play, 83-yard game-winning drive that consumed 7:49.

Kayd Coffman #10 of the Michigan State Spartans passes the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 28, 2026 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Mark Smith/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

With 11:54 left, Rutgers (3-9, 2-7) went ahead 21-18 when quarterback AJ Surace completed a 75-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Ben Black III on the first play after Michigan State's brief lead.

The Spartans led for the first time — 18-14 — when Coffman threw an 11-yard touchdown to Braylon Collier with 12:04 left.

After winning its first two games, Michigan State dropped eight of its next nine, but rebounded Saturday to end a disappointing season in which it will miss a bowl berth for the fifth straight season and sixth time in seven years.

The Scarlet Knights ended their worst full season since 2019 when they went 2-10.

Rutgers running back Antwan Raymond, who entered the game leading the Big Ten in rushing, gained just 12 yards on nine carries.

Surace threw for 182 yards and three touchdowns.

The takeaway

Michigan State: The Spartans were without starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, running back Cam Edwards, tight end Jayden Savoury and safety Devin Vaught, who is one of their leading tacklers. Milivojevic, a redshirt sophomore who passed for 1,559 yards and seven TDs, should be the leading candidate at QB next fall, barring a transfer.

Rutgers: Coach Greg Schiano will be back for his 19th season next fall, despite consecutive losing seasons and a defense that allowed at least 28 points in eight games. Surace and Dylan Lonergan split the quarterback duties, with each throwing at least 1,000 yards. The duo became the first Scarlet Knights' quarterbacks to pass for at least 1,000 yards in the same season since Chas Dodd and Gary Nova in 2011. Both Lonergan and Surace have at least a year of eligibility, but Schiano may look to the portal for a new starter.

Up next

Both teams' seasons end.