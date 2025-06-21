Michigan State Police trooper finds woman shot in the foot during traffic stop

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

A 27-year-old woman is in the hospital after a Michigan State Police Trooper discovered during a traffic stop that she had been shot on Saturday, officials say.

Police say the trooper was on patrol when a radar speed gun detected a motorist driving a car at 103 mph. The trooper stopped the car on Trumbull Street.

The driver, later identified as the woman, was "hysterical" when the trooper approached, according to MSP. During the stop, the trooper discovered the woman, from Detroit, had been shot in the foot.

The trooper provided first aid to the woman before she was taken to the hospital, officials said.

According to MSP, the shooting took place in Dearborn and involved a family member.

The trooper relayed all the information he had to the Dearborn Police Department, and later went to the hospital to check on the woman.

It's unknown whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

"What started as a speeding violation ended with the trooper treating a gunshot wound and investigating a shooting," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said in a post on X Saturday. "Great work by this trooper in calming down the driver and making sure she got the care she needed."