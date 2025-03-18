Michigan troopers will not face charges in fatal shooting of man who killed sheriff's deputy, officials say

Trooper shoots road rage suspect; Harper Woods homeowners fed up with speeding; and more top stories

A group of Michigan State Police troopers will not face charges after fatally shooting a suspect who police said killed a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

A review of the shooting concluded that the troopers acted in self-defense and defense of fellow officers against 34-year-old Eric Michael Fiddler, of Jonesville, Michigan. The Attorney General's office said it reviewed video from body and dash cameras, as well as signed statements from the troopers, reports, photographs, interviews, radio calls and data from Hillsdale County Dispatch.

"After review of all the evidence submitted, no charges are appropriate because the state would not be able to prove that the troopers' use of deadly force was not justified under the law," read the report from the AG's office.

Officials say all officer-involved shootings are investigated, per MSP policy. The shooting was first investigated by MSP's Fifth District Special Investigation Section before it was submitted to the AG's office.

Officials said Fiddler shot and killed Deputy William Butler on June 27, 2024. Investigators said Butler, a 12-year veteran of the sheriff's office, was assisting another deputy during a traffic stop in the area of Beecher and Lamb roads in Jefferson Township when he was killed.

According to the Attorney General's office, Fiddler ran from the scene, and six troopers tracked him down in a shed near Culbert and Osseo roads.

State officials said troopers issued verbal commands for Fiddler to come out of the shed, but he did not respond. The report said the troopers announced themselves three times before they entered the shed. After clearing the shed, troopers located Fiddler about 50 feet from the building and ordered him to lift his hands. However, Fiddler fired a shot at a trooper, resulting in all of the troopers firing back, killing him.

State officials said the troopers attempted life-saving measures, but Fiddler was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the left side of his head. Tests showed a high level of methamphetamine in his system, according to the AG's office.