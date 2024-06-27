Authorities search for suspect after Hillsdale County deputy shot

Teen charged in connection with murder of Oakland County Sheriff's Deputy Bradley Reckling

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy was shot Thursday afternoon.

Michigan State Police says the suspect, Eric Michael Fiddler, is still at large.

Officials describe Fiddler as a 5-foot-10 white male weighing approximately 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing all-dark clothing.

MSP says the shooting happened Thursday in the area of Beecher Road and Lamb Road in Hillsdale County. The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. Police ask the public to avoid the area as it is an active crime scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded, including K9 aviation and emergency support teams.

Fiddler is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If you see Fiddler, you are urged to call 911.