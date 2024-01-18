Watch CBS News
No evidence of widespread discriminatory policing practices found during traffic stops, study shows

(CBS DETROIT) - It's been more than three years since Michigan State Police found that troopers were more likely to pull over black drivers. 

Now, a new study from independent consulting firm CNA says there is no evidence those traffic stops were due to widespread discrimination.

The issue was first discovered by MSP in September 2020 and was confirmed in a study released in 2022, according to a press release.

At that point, MSP released a 5-point plan to address racial disparities in traffic stops.

Part of that plan included the study released Thursday, which says there is no evidence of discrimination among MSP troopers.

