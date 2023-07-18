Michigan State Police revamps its recruiting

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police troopers go through 20 weeks of intense training before they can be placed among their cohorts on our streets. Officers tell CBS News Detroit that today's recruiting school aims not only to prepare troopers for modern policing but to help them through the process as well.

While in training, the future troopers learn about all the different aspects of the job. Troopers who began their careers in law enforcement but at different departments, like Trooper Carly Arnett, are learning at breakneck speed.

"The training is super intense, and I already feel like I've learned tons more. Just the atmosphere of having to stay here really puts your head in the mindset in the academy. Twenty weeks seems like a long time, but for the responsibility we hold, it's really not. It's a pretty small blip," Arnett said.

MSP is working to fill out its ranks after years of smaller recruit classes and says many troopers are looking to retire in the coming years.

"Between 25 and 30 years ago, we had some rather large trooper classes. They are now eligible for retirement," said Col. Joe Gasper. "So it's very important we're able to have people come through this academy to fill those positions people are leaving, and if we're lucky, maybe we can grow a little bit."

Officers say today's recruit school is very different than when they came up, but that's for the better. One recruit says despite the challenges, his classmates already feel like family, and it's only week two.

"The first few days you come in, you feel alone, but like three hours late, you feel like you already have a family in the building," said Faheem Abdullah, a current trainee. "It's always a challenge. At first, you come in, you're scared, you're nervous, but with all the staff here, with all the recruits, we all get along, so on week two here, I already feel like I have a second family here."