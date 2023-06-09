Michigan State Police recover stolen Jeep, guns after chopper chase

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police may have gotten a lot more than they bargained for when they attempted to pull over the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle along I-75 in Detroit.

First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said that the troopers were on patrol along I-75 near Gratiot just after midnight Friday when they spotted a Jeep Wagoneer with a stolen registration plate. The MSP chopper assisted in the pursuit.

When they attempted to pull over the driver, he took off along Gratiot. After a short chase, the chopper followed the driver until he stopped the vehicle at Petoskey Avenue and Mackinaw Street, and the three men inside took off running.

One of the men was caught and arrested. A police dog was brought in, and the canine officer tracked the remaining two suspects to an abandoned home where they were hiding. The men were taken into custody as they tried to escape out of a second-floor window.

Police say the men had been armed. Inside the abandoned house, they found two semi-automatic handguns and two cell phones, including one that appeared to have been deliberately smashed up, along with a suspected fake ID.

"As a modern police agency, we were able to take these dangerous suspects off the streets without additional risk to the public of a pursuit," Shaw said.

The men are awaiting charges.