Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan State Police issue traffic alert near Grand Rapids for horses on the loose

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

President Trump addresses Congress; Swan Boat Club crash trial continues; and more top stories
President Trump addresses Congress; Swan Boat Club crash trial continues; and more top stories 04:00

About 15 horses went on the loose south of Grand Rapids area Wednesday morning, resulting in the Michigan State Police issuing a traffic alert regarding the animals. 

The horses were first seen loose on M-6 near the Kalamazoo ramp, and were being caught as far as US-131 near Hanna Lake. The MSP Sixth District made a social media post at 8:39 a.m. asking motorists to be on the lookout. 

The Kent County Sheriff's Office, the Kent County Animal Control and nearby residents also got involved with the corral duties.

"We are grateful no one or the horses were injured," Kent County Sheriff's Office said in its report.

Trailers were used to transport the animals home. 

By 9:19 a.m., all of the horses were collected - and troopers said they had befriended some along the way.

horses-3.jpg
Michigan State Police issued a traffic alert near Grand Rapids March 5 after some horses went on the loose. Michigan State Police
Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.