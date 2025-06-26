Police execute search warrant at Michigan Lottery office in Livonia

The Michigan State Police said its Fraud Investigation Section executed a search warrant on Thursday, June 26, at the Michigan Lottery office in Livonia, Michigan.

According to a statement, MSP says the search warrant is part of "an ongoing investigation referred to us from Michigan Lottery." MSP did not provide further details on the search or the investigation.

Michigan Lottery issued the following statement:

"The Michigan Lottery is committed to integrity and transparency. This investigation was initiated by the Lottery and is in no way connected to the integrity of Lottery games. The Lottery will continue to partner with the Michigan State Police in their ongoing investigation."

Johnny Watkins says he went to the Livonia office on Plymouth Road to claim a prize when he noticed that the office was closed. Watkins says he was not informed that the building was closed and saw a sign on the door. Watkins says he later learned that MSP was at the office.

CBS News Detroit went to the building and saw a sign that reads, "This office is temporarily closed. To schedule an appointment, please call 844-917-6325."

"I got here two minutes after 2 p.m., and I had seen the sign on the door, and I got the information from somebody else, and we don't know what happened," Watkins tells CBS News Detroit. "I'm kind of bummed out that that happened."

Dallas Bird, who owns the Anytime Fitness gym next to the lottery office, says he spotted three unmarked police vehicles and officers outside the building.

"It seemed like something serious was going down," Bird says.