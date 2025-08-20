Michigan State Police investigating overnight shooting on I-275 in Wayne County

Millions needed to repair Michigan's bridges; steel and aluminum tariffs in effect; more top stories

Two people were injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night on Interstate 275 near Interstate 94, the Michigan State Police reported.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center got a 911 call about 11:20 p.m. from a motorist who reported two people in their car had been shot. Troopers located the driver and passengers in the emergency department at a nearby hospital and spoke to them about what happened.

The vehicle was southbound on I-275 from I-94, in Wayne County, when someone from another vehicle fired gunshots toward them. After the shooting, the driver crossed through the median, headed northbound on I-275, and drove to the hospital.

The 35-year-old man who was driving, and his 23-year-old front seat passenger, both had gunshot wounds that were described as non life-threatening. There were two back seat passengers in the vehicle who were not injured.

Southbound I-275 was closed near Eureka Road until about 4:30 a.m. while an evidence search took place, according to state police and Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

The investigation is continuing.

Troopers ask that anyone who was a witness or has information about the shooting call Michigan State Police at 855-MICH-TIP.