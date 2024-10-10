Michigan State Police investigating Highland Park homicide

Trump speaking in Detroit, Walz set to visit Macomb County and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a parking lot in Highland Park on Wednesday, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the Highland Park Police Department received a report of a body located in a parking lot near Second Avenue and Sears Street.

Detectives used a fingerprint scanner to identify the victim as a 42-year-old Highland Park man.

During the investigation, authorities executed a search warrant at an apartment on Third Street. A man was taken into custody, and there is no threat to the public. Authorities say that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

"Great work by detectives to locate this suspect and take him into custody without incident," said Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw. "The cause of death has not been determined and pends an autopsy. Detectives are still working to determine a motive."

The investigation is ongoing.