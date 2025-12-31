Michigan State Police investigating fatal shooting involving Eaton Rapids officer

A suspect who claimed to have a gun was fatally injured during a shooting involving an officer on Tuesday in mid-Michigan.

The shooting happened about 9:50 p.m. in the city of Eaton Rapids. The Michigan State Police said its First District Special Investigation Section is assisting the Eaton Rapids Police Department on the investigation.

Eaton Rapids police said one of its officers attempted a traffic stop on South Main Street. But the driver didn't stop and instead sped off, crashing near the intersection of North Main and Canal streets.

After the crash, police said, the 30-year-old man who was driving, along with a woman who was a passenger, ran off.

The Eaton Rapids officer ran to chase after the driver, saying that he refused to follow "numerous commands from the officer."

The suspect then told police he had a gun, the department said, adding, "During this encounter, the suspect was shot by the officer."

Medical aid was provided. Eaton Area EMS transported the man to Eaton Rapids Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

The woman was found a few blocks away.

Other agencies assisting on this call included the Charlotte Police Department, Eaton Rapids Fire and Eaton Rapids Township Fire.

The police officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, the local department said.