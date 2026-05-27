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Michigan State Police investigate reported shooting on Southfield Freeway

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
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DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

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Michigan State Police say an investigation is ongoing into a reported shooting on northbound Southfield Freeway.

Authorities say troopers responded at about 1:29 p.m. near Plymouth Road. MSP says no injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes from Warren to Ford roads are currently closed pending the investigation. Drivers are ordered to avoid the area and seek another route.

MSP responded to another shooting on the Southfield Freeway last week. Authorities say one person was injured.

This story is developing.

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