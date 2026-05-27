Michigan State Police investigate reported shooting on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police say an investigation is ongoing into a reported shooting on northbound Southfield Freeway.

Authorities say troopers responded at about 1:29 p.m. near Plymouth Road. MSP says no injuries were reported.

The northbound lanes from Warren to Ford roads are currently closed pending the investigation. Drivers are ordered to avoid the area and seek another route.

MSP responded to another shooting on the Southfield Freeway last week. Authorities say one person was injured.

This story is developing.