Michigan State Police investigate double homicide in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead in Inkster.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police was called to investigate the homicide in the 3600 block of Williams Street. The victims were identified as a 31-year-old man from Inkster and a 43-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not random.

Police say the investigation is in the beginning stages and detectives are writing search warrants and awaiting crime lab techs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP.