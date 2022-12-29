Watch CBS News
Michigan State Police bring Christmas gifts to kids after responding to domestic violence call

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police arrested a father after responding to a domestic violence call, but troopers returned to the home with Christmas gifts for the kids.

According to a tweet, troopers from MSP's First District were called on Christmas Day to a home for domestic violence and felonious assault. Following the arrest, troopers learned that the four children in the home didn't get presents.

Troopers put money together and brought presents to the children the following day.

"The kids and mom were extremely thankful. Thank You troopers for going above and beyond to serve your community," MSP said.

Troopers put money together and brought presents to the children the following day. Michigan State Police
First published on December 29, 2022 / 2:16 PM

