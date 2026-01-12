Michigan State Park camping dates now booking into mid-summer

Campsite reservations are starting to open for the summer at Michigan state park campgrounds, state officials said.

The Michigan State Parks Reservation System allows campers to book their chosen dates for cabins, campsites and forest camp sites on a first-come, first-served basis six months before the start of the trip. That time frame means that some campsites will have already been booked well into July.

The camping fees shown on that website depend on location, lodge or site options, available toilet facilities, and whether electricity or hookups are available.

Michigan residents can book up to 15 camping days after their start date.