Michigan State beat by Nebraska 38-27; QB Chiles throws 2 interceptions, sacked 4 times

Michigan State allowed the Cornhuskers to score 17 points in the fourth quarter as the Spartans fell to Nebraska 38-27 on Saturday afternoon.

Nebraska's Emmett Johnson ran for three touchdowns and Nyziah Hunter caught a screen pass and ran most of the 59 yards to the end zone without a shoe in the victory.

Johnson scored from 2, 23 and 11 yards and Carter Nelson ran in a blocked punt for a touchdown to lead the Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on a day offense was at a premium.

Kyle Cunanan's 27-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter broke a 21-all tie. After a three-and-out by the Spartans (3-2, 0-2), the Huskers scored on the next play when Hunter lost his shoe in traffic and streaked down the sideline with only a red sock on his left foot and a white shoe on his right.

The previous five meetings had been decided by a total of 15 points, and this game looked as if it would be close until Nebraska broke it open in the fourth quarter.

Nebraska finished with just 261 total yards and Michigan State had 240.

Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles had two touchdown runs, but he completed just 9 of 23 passes for 85 yards and was sacked four times.

Chiles snaked his way into the end zone from 16 yards out on a fourth-and-4 to tie it 14-all in the third quarter. After Jordan Hall picked off Raiola's pass on the first play of the next series to set the Spartans up at the Nebraska 38, Chiles ran 4 yards to finish a seven-play drive that put MSU up 21-14.

Johnson's 23-yard TD tied it and jump-started a Nebraska offense that had been held to just 77 total yards over its first seven possessions.

The first half was a slog with the teams combining for just 138 total yards, five sacks and eight penalties.

The takeaway

Michigan State: It was a tough day for Chiles, who had been intercepted once in the Spartans' first four games. He was picked off twice in the first half and had to leave briefly after moving the Spartans to the Nebraska 6 early in the second quarter. Elijah Juedy took Chiles down hard for a 10-yard loss. Chiles was examined on the field and walked to the medical tent under his own power. He returned for the next series.

Nebraska: The Huskers were able to win a sloppy game, but the offensive line remains a concern. Michigan sacked Dylan Raiola seven times in their previous game, and a Michigan State team that recorded a total of six sacks in its first four games got to him five times.

Up next

Michigan State hosts UCLA on Saturday.

Nebraska visits Maryland on Saturday in its first road game.