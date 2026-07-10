Jon Palumbo named interim athletic director at Michigan State University

Jon Palumbo, who was recently executive deputy athletics director at Michigan State University in East Lansing, was named the university's interim director of intercollegiate athletics on Friday.

This fills a key spot, at least temporarily, at a public school that has seen weeks of turmoil – including MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz at first verbally accepting a role at Clemson University and then deciding to stay in East Lansing.

In the midst of that, MSU athletic director J Batt announced his departure after one year in East Lansing, accepting the role of athletic director at the University of Kentucky.

"Jon has been an integral part of the innovation of MSU Athletics over the past year, and I have every confidence in his ability to maintain its positive trajectory as interim athletic director," Guskiewicz said. "This will be a seamless transition for MSU Athletics, and we look forward to a successful start of the upcoming season for our programs and student-athletes."

Palumbo's appointment is effective immediately.

"Over the coming weeks and months, I look forward to evaluating options, both internal and external, for a candidate to permanently fill the AD position," Guskiewicz said.

As part of this transition, Palumbo will continue in his role as CEO of Spartan Ventures and designate an appointee to fill the board position held by the athletic director for the duration of his time as interim.

"I'm honored to serve the university in this interim role, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz for placing his trust and belief in me," Palumbo said. "I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches and staff to build on the positive momentum we have established and continue to move MSU Athletics forward."

Palumbo has been at MSU for one year, where his duties included serving as the primary sport administrator for football, while providing leadership throughout the department, overseeing several units, including finance and budget, event operations, facilities, capital projects, strategic initiatives and equipment.

His prior work included roles at Georgia Tech, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and Virginia Commonwealth University.

Palumbo's professional experience also includes stints at the University of Maryland, American University, the College of William & Mary and LaSalle University.



Palumbo played baseball at LaSalle, where he was named a team captain and a member of the Athletics Relations Council. He graduated with honors in 2001 with a bachelor's degree in communication and earned an MBA from LaSalle in 2003.

The above video originally aired on July 6, 2026.