Michigan State basketball plays second March Madness 2026 game today. Here's what to know.

Fresh off a dominant win over North Dakota State in the first round of the 2026 NCAA tournament, the Michigan State men's basketball team takes on Louisville in the second round of the East region on Saturday.

The No. 3 seed Spartans (26-7) face the No. 6 seed Cardinals (24-10) in Buffalo, New York.

Louisville held off South Florida for an 83-79 win in the first round.

What time does Michigan State play?

Tip-off for Saturday's second-round game from KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, tips off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

How to watch Michigan State's second March Madness game

You can watch Saturday's game at 2:45 p.m. ET on CBS.

How far has Michigan State made it in March Madness?

Michigan State is a two-time national champion. It won its first title in 1979 under legendary coach Jud Heathcote and a Magic Johnson-led team. The Spartans won it all again in 2000, with Mateen Cleaves and Morris Peterson leading the way in a win over Florida.

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Carson Cooper #15 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball against the North Dakota State Bison during the first half in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyBank Center on March 19, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

MSU also finished as a national runner-up in 2009, losing to North Carolina in a championship game played at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Spartans have made 39 NCAA Tournament appearances and rank sixth in Final Four appearances with 10 (1957, 1979, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2019). Michigan State has reached the Sweet 16 on 22 occasions, including in 2025.

Michigan State has posted a 77-37 record in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans have advanced past either the First Four or First Round each of the last four years.

Is Michigan State or Louisville predicted to win?

DraftKings projects Michigan State as a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is set at 151.5.

This is the 13th meeting all-time between the two schools. The series is currently tied at 6-6.

Michigan State and Louisville players to watch

Spartan senior center Carson Cooper's 20 points and 10 rebounds led the way for MSU's win over North Dakota State on Thursday. Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. leads the Spartans with 15.4 points and 9.2 assists per game.

Louisville senior guard Isaac McKneely led the Cardinals with 23 points in their win over South Florida. Senior guard Ryan Conwell and freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. average 18.7 and 18.2 points per game for the Cardinals.