Michigan Stadium is the top choice to spread one's ashes in the state, survey says

(CBS DETROIT) - Insurance agency Choice Mutual surveyed the top place in each state where people would choose to have their ashes spread. In Michigan, it's the Big House.

According to a news release, the Michigan Stadium was considered No. 1 "due to its iconic status and significance in college football."

"For passionate sports enthusiasts and loyal fans, having their ashes spread at Michigan Stadium represents a lifelong connection to the excitement, tradition, and community spirit of Michigan football. The stadium's vibrant atmosphere, historical importance, and the shared experiences of game days make it a fitting and memorable place to honor loved ones," read the release.

The stadium is followed by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore and Belle Isle Park.

The agency said it surveyed 3,000 people to discover their "ideal places to scatter ashes for those who prefer cremation rather than burial," according to the survey. It found that many people prefer places with natural beauty, sports arenas, urban and historical landmarks and state-specific preferences, such as Missouri's Gateway Arch.

Lake Erie is the top choice in the nearby state of Ohio, while Mississippi Palisades State Park was No. 1 in Illinois and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana.

So, if you could choose, where would you want your final resting place to be?