Michigan officials react after EPA cancels funding for Solar for All program

Michigan's Solar for All program, intended to help provide renewable energy resources to low-income residents, has lost millions in expected federal funding, state officials confirm.

"We are currently working with Michigan's Attorney General to determine our next steps," Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Director Phil Roos said in a statement.

State officials say the program was so far along that pilot projects had already been selected for nine Michigan counties, including Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw. The intention was to help eligible households reduce their electricity bills through the implementation of solar energy and related systems.

"The state's MI Solar for All Program would significantly reduce energy costs for thousands of Michigan residents, providing an average savings of $400 per family per year while creating approximately 700 high-quality local jobs, boosting the state's economy and supporting American businesses. By increasing Michigan's energy independence, the program also builds resilience against power outages and extreme weather events. Regrettably, the EPA wants to retroactively cut funding for this vital program at a time when such initiatives should be prioritized," Roos said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Aug. 7 that the Solar for All financial funding efforts are ending. There were 60 grant awards already approved across the country, with the EGLE handling Michigan's funds.

"The bottom line is this: EPA no longer has the statutory authority to administer the program or the appropriated funds to keep this boondoggle alive," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement posted on X.

Michigan had been approved for $156,120,000 in federal funds to help support rooftop solar, community solar, energy storage and related logistics. Much of the planning has already taken place, according to the EGLE website, and the state's program introduction was scheduled for early 2026.

