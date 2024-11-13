Michigan brother, sister charged in shooting death of sibling's boyfriend

Mike Duggan announcing political plans, Corewell Health workers take union vote and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Macomb County brother and sister were arraigned in connection to the shooting death of their sister's boyfriend, officials say.

The Macomb County Prosecutor alleges that on Nov. 8, Deandre Bernard Jones, 32, of Warren, drove to a Warren residence where his sister, Keshawna Smith, 30 of Warren, and an unnamed sister were meeting with 23-year-old Stanley Smith Jr., — the boyfriend of the unnamed sister. When they arrived at the home, Jones allegedly encountered his sisters and Stanley Smith Jr. outside the residence and shot and killed him.

Following the shooting, officials say Keshawna Smith deleted messages and call logs between herself and Jones that were related to the shooting.

Jones is charged with second-degree murder, a felony punishable by up to life in prison; felony firearm, which carries a mandatory two-year sentence; and solicitation of tampering with evidence, a felony with a maximum sentence of five years. He was denied bond at his arraignment.

Keshawna Smith is charged with tampering with evidence, a 10-year felony. She was issued a $50,000 bond. If released, Smith cannot have contact with witnesses or Jones.

"This tragic incident underscores the profound consequences of violence within families and communities," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement. "We are committed to pursuing justice for the victim, and holding accountable those responsible for his death. Our thoughts are with the victim's family as we work to ensure justice is served."

Jones and Smith are back in court for a probable cause hearing on Nov. 26, followed by a preliminary examination on Dec. 3.