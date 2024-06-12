Michigan shuts down unlicensed adult foster care facility in Oakland County

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - An Oakland County Circuit Court judge has granted a permanent injunction against an adult foster care facility for being unlicensed, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

The injunction against Erica Edwards and ETE Homes Inc. was granted in December 2023 after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Judge David Cohen reissued the injunction on June 5.

The investigation found that Edwards operated the facility inside a home with eight foster care residents and live-in staff. One of the residents

Cohen ruled that Edwards and the facility violated the Adult Foster Care Facility Licensing Act. She is ordered to cooperate with Adult Protective Services workers and other agencies to relocate residents in need of foster case.

She must also grant access to the facility and residents to LARA, Adult Protective Services, law enforcement and medical personnel.

"Thousands of Michigan families rely on and trust adult foster care to be a safe haven for their loved ones," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Lacking proper training and oversight, unlicensed facilities put residents at risk, and my office will continue to pursue bad actors that endanger their overall well-being. To ensure your loved one receives the best possible care, remember to always research a facility's history and verify their license with LARA."