Michigan shedding light on Autism Acceptance Month

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A new early intervention autism spectrum disorder therapy is popping up around Michigan for young children.

With April marking Autism Acceptance Month, CBS News Detroit wanted to introduce you to Inspire Autism and how the disorder is getting treated.

Inspire Autism has several centers around Metro Detroit. The doctors and specialists help those six and younger with their autism spectrum disorder.

The shop opened during the COVID-19 pandemic and Dr. Jordan Boudreau said since then four other locations have opened.

"The fact that it is a spectrum and the diagnostic side is increasing access, I think both of those are playing into the increase in the prevalence as it goes up and up," said Dr. Boudreau.

Dr. Boudreau is talking about the prevalence of autism in kids.

According to the CDC's most recent data published March of 2023, 1 in 36 children is the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Compare this to 2018 and it was 1 in 44 children and in 2000 it was 1 in 150 children.

Also, boys are now four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed.

Boudreaux said awareness is important because early intervention can help a child not have to deal with this their whole life.

"I like working with kids and it is something that really changes kids' lives and the families lives and even the community changes with the kids and their families, and the communities are getting support because the families can get out more with their kids and interact with people in the community," said Boudreau.

Support from the community can go a long way and create memorable experiences for kids diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Inspire Autism in Michigan is one of several behavioral centers in the state, however as Boudreaux said medicine is improving and the early intervention teachings are helping these kids more and more as the years go by.

"Overall, I think that is it advancing like anything else and it is getting better and better," said Boudreau. "I think that it is very helpful that the people getting involved are really committed to helping this community."

Every April marks World Autism Month, and it's about fostering worldwide support and connecting people to make a more inclusive world.