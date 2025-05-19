Watch CBS News
Michigan seat belt laws focus of special enforcement campaign

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
/ CBS Detroit

/ CBS Detroit

The national Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage seat belt use among motorists started Monday and will continue through June 1.

Many of Michigan's law enforcement departments are supporting the campaign by scheduling additional patrols on the roads during those two weeks and sharing the campaign's safety messages on social media. 

"The goal of this campaign is not about writing tickets but to reduce fatalities, injuries, and accidents involving unbelted drivers and passengers by promoting seat belt use," Ann Arbor Police Department said in its announcement. 

A ticket for a seat belt citation in Michigan will cost $65; and officers can stop and ticket motorists solely for that violation.  

"Avoid the fine and reduce your chance of injury or death in a crash," Michigan State Police said in a social media post. 

The rules in the state call for the driver and all front seat passengers to wear a seat belt. There also are updated rules for how long, and where, a child should be seated in a car seat or booster seat. As a practical standpoint, only an adult who is seated in the back can get away with not wearing a seat belt in Michigan. 

