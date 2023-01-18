Michigan Science Center named No. 2 best science museum in US

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center was named the second-best science center in the United States, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today says a panel of experts collaborated with 10Best editors to pick nominees, and then the rankings were compiled based on popular vote.

The Michigan Science Center, located in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood, ranked No. 2 on the list.

Here's the list of the top ten best science centers, according to USA Today:

Center of Science and Industry (COSI) - Columbus, OH Michigan Science Center - Detroit, MI Great Lakes Science Center - Cleveland, OH Tellus Science Museum - Cartersville, GA Saint Louis Science Center - St. Louis, MO The Franklin Institute - Philadelphia, PA Museum of Science and Industry - Chicago, IL Rochester Museum & Science Center - Rochester, NY Bishop Museum - Honolulu, HI National Air and Space Museum - Washington DC

The Michigan Science Center has various activities designed for children and adults.

According to its website, visitors can experience the following:

Live stage shows

an IMAX Dome

a 4D theater

a Planetarium

an 8,700 square-foot special exhibit hall

over 200 interactive exhibits

The center is located at 5020 John R St.

For more information about the Michigan Science Center, including detail on hours and ticket prices, visit here.