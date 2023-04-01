Michigan Science Center creates space for girls in STEM
(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center has a fun, educational event coming up on April 1.
The event is in collaboration with BASF and the Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan.
Registration is only for girl scouts members and closed on March 26; however, the museum will highlight the program so that others can take part in future events.
It's part of the science center's mission to help young women see themselves in STEM careers
Anna Sterner, who serves as the director of programming for the Michigan Science Center, says their goal is to introduce the girls to the world of science in an interactive way.
They're hoping to spark their interest in the field while guiding the careers of some future change-makers.
