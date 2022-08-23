Michigan Science Center, Aramco Americas hosting annual Traveling Science Program

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Science Center is partnering with Aramco Americas to host the annual Traveling Science Program.

The program, which will run through May 2023, will include science workshops, group presentations and interactive experiences. It will be available throughout the Lower and Upper Peninsulas.

"We are incredibly excited to have Aramco Americas' continued support for our ever-popular outreach programs," said Christian Greer, president and CEO of the Michigan Science Center. "It's not always easy or affordable for some communities and schools to visit us on field trips. This partnership helps MiSci take its STEM shows on the road, providing fun, hands-on learning experiences that put Michigan youth at the center of science."

The center will host a public center from 10 a.m. until noon on Wednesday.

Activities at Wednesday's event include:

Food Web Jenga – Add and remove blocks from this game of Jenga to represent different events that affect the stability of an ocean ecosystem and appreciate how small changes in the ecology of an ocean environment can have a large impact!

– Add and remove blocks from this game of Jenga to represent different events that affect the stability of an ocean ecosystem and appreciate how small changes in the ecology of an ocean environment can have a large impact! Frostology– See some 'cool' effects on solids, liquids, and gases as we use liquid nitrogen in this large-scale science demo show.

"We are a company committed to R&D and technology. With continued support for the Michigan Science Center and STEM programs across the U.S., we look to spark interest among youth in science and innovation," said Nabeel I. AlAfaleg, president and CEO, Aramco Americas."

For more information on the program, visit mi-sci.org/learn/educators/traveling-science.