Michigan schools among those affected by Canvas cybersecurity incident

A learning management system used by schools and universities across the country, including in Metro Detroit, was hit with a cyberattack.

Canvas is a popular online academic system for classroom tasks such as homework assignments, announcements and exams. Students log in to access the documents and postings by their instructors.

CBS News says the hacking group named ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach at Instructure, the company behind the learning management system Canvas, said Luke Connolly, a threat analyst at the cybersecurity firm Emisoft.

Thousands of schools and universities use the system – including Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan and Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy.

The University of Michigan's technology department said all of its campuses are among those affected.

"Campus notifications have been sent to Canvas users across the university, and user access to Canvas has been temporarily removed while the issue is investigated," the University of Michigan said.

Wayne State University said it also has taken Canvas off line; adding that it there is no information that student assessment data or passwords were compromised.

"We are working on alternatives to administer the remaining final exams and record final grades," Wayne State said.