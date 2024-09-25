Watch CBS News
Michigan eatery among New York Times' list of top 50 restaurants in U.S.

By Sara Powers

CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The New York Times recently released its list of the 50 best restaurants in the U.S. for 2024, and one Michigan eatery was named on it. 

The restaurant selected for the list is Noori Pocha, a retro Korean gastropub in Clawson. It has been open since August 2023 and is located at 1 S. Main St. 

Guests dining at the restaurant can expect a fun ambiance "surrounded by the facades of a bus station and a market," with K-pop music on the speakers, according to Sara Bonisteel, who reported on the restaurant for the newspaper. There's a disco ball, lights and a giant screen that shows the streets of Korea. 

The owner, In Yeol Kwon, also runs Noori Chicken, the Korean fried chicken chain that is attached to the restaurant. Bonisteel says that Noori Pocha provides a totally different experience for guests, with a menu from Kwon's sister Nali and chef Bak Sanghwan.

noori-pocha-dishes.png
Bulgogi and fried chicken wing dishes for Noori Pocha in Clawson, which was recently named as one of the top 50 restaurants in the U.S. by the New York Times. Sara Powers

Dishes served at the restaurant include bulgogi, chicken buldake, jokbal, kimchi fried rice, honghap tang and corn cheese. One of its main features is the fried chicken wings, which can be ordered with several different sauce options, including "magic sprinkle, " a cheese powder topping. 

While Noori Pocha was the only Michigan restaurant to land a spot on the list, several other restaurants in the Midwest were also named. 

Two Minnesota restaurants were named on the list, including Oro by Nixta, a Mexican restaurant, and Vinai, a Hmong eatery. 

Along with this, Asador Bastian, a steakhouse in Chicago, was named among the top 50 restaurants.  

