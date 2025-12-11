Michigan Republican lawmakers claw back millions in unused funding in party-line vote

Michigan Republican lawmakers clawed back funding for programs like the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills and for a program for expectant mothers and their babies, among others.

The Rx Kids program provides direct cash support to expectant mothers and their babies to reduce childhood poverty. Rx Kids founder and director, Dr. Mona Hanna, says her program is set to lose $18.5 million.

"We have a contract. We were counting on it. So this has completely taken us by surprise. It's unexpected. It's really unprecedented to claw back money that was already legislated," said Hanna.

According to Republican lawmakers, this is funding that was allocated and approved previously but hadn't been spent by departments and programs by the deadline, which was the end of the fiscal year in September.

"In one swoop, we saw the House Appropriations Committee eliminate hundreds of millions of dollars in waste, fraud and abuse," said Republican Speaker of the Michigan House Matt Hall.

Typically, funding that isn't used by the deadline rolls over, unless lawmakers "disapprove" the line items. That's what happened on Wednesday. It's a process that's rarely ever used in the House, and Democrats said they're deeply frustrated.

"Within five minutes, all of my grants were wiped out. The Holocaust memorial was listed, things that are important to the Jewish community, like our safety grants, programs for kids with cancer; it was all taken away," said Democratic state Rep. Samantha Steckloff.

Hanna said the loss of funding could be a devastating hit for moms and babies across the state.

"We've already been inundated with calls and emails, and texts from our mamas even last night. Do I have to pull my baby out of childcare? I'm not going to be able to pay my rent because I was counting on this," she said.