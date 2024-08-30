Michigan prosecutor not authorizing charges in alleged double voting incident

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A prosecutor in Michigan says he will not authorize charges against four people accused of double voting in August's primary election.

In a statement on Thursday, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, a Republican, said that after reviewing evidence, the office "concluded probable cause did not exist to believe that a crime had occurred."

"We evaluate cases based on facts," Lucido said in the statement. "St. Clair Shores elections officials quickly identified the issue, preserved records for review, and reported it promptly. This demonstrates that election safeguards are effective and maintain overall integrity."

The incident involves four St. Clair Shores residents who were flagged for submitting two ballots in the primary election on Aug. 6.

Each had submitted one by mail and one in person, according to the prosecutor's office.

County Clerk Anthony Forlini and the St. Clair Shoes Clerk's Office notified the prosecutor of the double voting, as voting twice is a felony.

Lucido says an investigation showed that the "appropriate mechanisms functioned as intended to detect the issue."

"This situation highlights an opportunity for law enforcement and elections officials to review and train on this and other issues," said Lucido. "Macomb County clerks know the rules and follow them, they are diligent to safeguard our elections and keep the process tight."