Michigan political leaders react to 3-year Affordable Care Act extension

The U.S. House of Representatives approved Thursday a three-year extension of subsidies for the Affordable Care Act.

Seventeen House Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in favor of the extension, which was once rejected by the Senate in December. The measure was apporved by a 230 to 196 vote. The enhanced tax credits played a key role in the longest government shutdown in the nation's history.

The insurance plan expired overnight into 2026.

"When they passed the Big, Beautiful Bill, they focused on giving tax cuts to the richest people in America, to millionaires and billionaires, and did not solve this giant problem that we have moving forward," said Curtis Hertel, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

In December, the Senate voted down a similar extension when it made its way to the congressional floor, leading to bipartisan conversations on trying to find a solution.

"The Republicans, obviously, are going to want to make sure, to the best of their ability, that those who need help with their premiums are going to be able to get that help. The cost of healthcare is increasing, but it's the devil in the details," said Jim Runestad, chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

As chairmen of the state's Democratic and Republican parties, both Hertel and Runestad say their focus is on making sure Michiganders at every income level are taken care of.

"Let's actually do what is important now for the actual people that are in Michigan that are experiencing these increased healthcare costs, and I don't think it's an unreasonable ask," said Hertel.

"There's a lot that we can do to reform the healthcare system, and absolutely it's got to be reformed. Whether this expansion is going to be that solution is hard to say," said Runestad.

Lawmakers say a two-year extension is part of discussions that are expected to continue on the Senate floor in the coming days.