Michigan police replace boy's bike after it was stolen by suspect in fatal shooting of police officer

(CBS DETROIT) - Police said the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Melvindale police officer stole a boy's bike from a backyard before he was eventually arrested. On Friday, police replaced it.

In a social media post, Michigan State Police presented four bikes to the boy and all of the family's children.

"During the investigation, troopers, detectives and members of the forensic laboratory learned of the boy that was now missing his bike. A collection was started to not only replace the bike, but also to make sure that all of the children of that family had a new bicycle," MSP said.

Police said leftover money was donated to a memorial fund honoring Melvindale Police Officer Mohamed Said, who was shot and killed on Sunday in the line of duty.

The suspect, Michael Lopez, is charged with homicide-murder of a peace officer, weapons possession by a person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, weapons carrying with unlawful intent, five counts of felony firearm, and a fourth of offense habitual offender.

"We know [Mohamed Said] was with us when those bikes were presented to the family, because that's what he would have done," MSP said.

A funeral was held on Friday for Said, who joined the police department 14 months ago.

