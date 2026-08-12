Michigan police identify man found along Lake Huron shoreline in 2025

Michigan State Police have identified a man whose body was found along the Lake Huron shoreline in November 2025.

The man's body was discovered on Nov. 26, 2025, along the Lake Huron shoreline near a home on Raven Drive in Ocqueoc Township in Presque Isle County.

A preliminary investigation showed the man may have died sometime between three months and three years ago, according to police.

Due to the condition of the man's body, investigators had difficulty determining his identity.

On Aug. 11, MSP said that through community tips and a confirmed DNA match, investigators had identified the man.

"This case highlights the strong communication and teamwork among MSP personnel and our partners," said MSP Lt. Ashley Miller. "The dedication shown by everyone involved, along with assistance from community members, made it possible to bring answers to this individual's loved ones."

Out of respect for the man's family, police are not releasing his name publicly.

The man was found wearing a white T-shirt with the word "Allegedly" on the front in colorful letters, a black North Face jacket, blue jeans and American Eagle undergarments with an aquatic print, according to police. He was believed to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh 165 pounds.

On July 16, investigators released a sketch of what the man is believed to have looked like and asked for the public's help in identifying the deceased.