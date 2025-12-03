Michigan police working to identify body found along Lake Huron shoreline

Michigan State Police are seeking the public's help in identifying the body of a man recently found on the shore of Lake Huron.

Police say the body was found on Nov. 26 along the Lake Huron shoreline near a home on Raven Drive in Ocqueoc Township in Presque Isle County.

A preliminary investigation shows the man may have died sometime between three months and three years ago, according to authorities.

Due to the condition of the man's body, investigators have had difficulty determining his identity.

According to police, the man was wearing a white T-shirt with the word "Allegra" on the front in colorful letters, a black North Face jacket, blue jeans and American Eagle undergarments with an aquatic print.

He is believed to be 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weigh 165 pounds.

A medical examiner's investigation is ongoing, but police do not suspect foul play was involved in the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP's Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.