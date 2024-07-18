Michigan police find homemade bomb in man's car during traffic stop

Trump to visit Michigan, JD Vance formally accepts GOP vice presidential nomination and more stories

Trump to visit Michigan, JD Vance formally accepts GOP vice presidential nomination and more stories

Trump to visit Michigan, JD Vance formally accepts GOP vice presidential nomination and more stories

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested two men on Wednesday after finding a homemade bomb inside his car during a traffic stop in Wyandotte.

At about 10:40 p.m., two officers stopped a vehicle. The officers noticed "inconsistencies" while talking to the two men inside the vehicle, according to Wyandotte police. During the investigation, police discovered a homemade bomb containing shrapnel.

"This type of explosive device is designed to do one thing-kill or injure people. Shrapnel is designed to increase the lethality of the device; therefore, it can be safely assumed that their intent was malicious. However, this device will never hurt anyone due to the outstanding policework by Officer Tyler Groat, Officer Rasmussen, and Officer Saltsman," police said in a social media post.

The two men were arrested for possession of an explosive device, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of cocaine.

Wyandotte Police Department