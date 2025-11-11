Michigan police agencies explore new ways to recruit and retain officers amid shortage

While a group of Melvindale police officers was recognized for helping to deliver a baby, their leaders are highlighting the need for recruits.

"There's a shortage of police officers everywhere. This is not unique to Melvindale. It's not unique to the state of Michigan. Every police department is hunting for great recruits," said Melvindale Assistant Chief of Police Darryl Campbell.

"I think in raw numbers, an aggregate number of all the law enforcement is down about 20%, say, from 10 years ago," added James Tignanelli, president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan.

The Police Officers Association of Michigan says police departments across the state are struggling to recruit and retain officers.

"The fact of the matter is, guys making good money don't stay on this job like they used to, because they have a very diminished pension," Tignanelli said.

Tignanelli says wages are another factor in recruiting and retaining officers.

"A good starting wage, probably an average — there are some lower and some higher, but I'd say it would probably be about $45,000, and then probably the top wages now could run anywhere from $75,000 to maybe $85,000 after. That's after five years on the job," Tignanelli said.

"I think that we have to show the human side of the police officer. And I think if we do that, we'll start to convince some young people, maybe 1% of them, to say, 'Yeah, I want to be like that.'"

That's what the Melvindale Police Department is doing.

"We want people that are enthusiastic about police work, want to be trained, and want to serve the community. That's what we're looking for. If you fit that bill, please come see us," Campbell said.