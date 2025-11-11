Michigan independent pharmacy suing GoodRx over alleged price-fixing scheme

A Michigan doctor who filed a lawsuit against GoodRx earlier this year alleges that the company is orchestrating an illegal price-fixing scheme with major pharmacy benefit managers that artificially suppresses reimbursement rates paid to independent pharmacies for generic drugs.

Dr. Maisa Hider, who owns Community Care Pharmacy in Garden City, claims in the lawsuit that it's become more difficult to operate an independent pharmacy. Hider spoke about her lawsuit at a press conference on Tuesday hosted by the MENA American Chamber of Commerce.

"This movement isn't one lawsuit, it's not two lawsuits. It's thousands of pharmacies and thousands of pharmacists that can't take it anymore," said Hider. "Knowing that the PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) are profiting off of not only the patient and the pharmacy but the general public alike. We thought this was a great opportunity to step up for our patients and the community at large and say enough is enough."

The class action lawsuit alleges that large pharmacies, like CVS, can weather lower reimbursements, but independent pharmacies cannot. Hider claims the alleged scheme aims to drive smaller pharmacies, which compete with larger PBM affiliates, out of the market, and it hurts their customers.

"There are two pharmacies that are closing per month in the state of Michigan, so obviously this is a cause for concern," said Faye Nemer, the CEO of MENA American Chamber of Commerce.

Eric Roath, with the Michigan Pharmacists Association, said, "Patients are paying more at the prescription counter than they would have had the claims been correctly paid by the PBMs in the first place."

"As the prices rose, and the pharmacies closed, we have an issue where patients are no longer finding access to pharmacies or their medication," said Hider.

CBS News Detroit contacted GoodRx on Tuesday for comment and is waiting to hear back.