Michigan parents are conflicted on vaccine recommendations for students

As students head back to the classroom across Metro Detroit, Michigan leaders are recommending that children be vaccinated for school.

Conflicting information on both the federal and state levels regarding childhood vaccines may be confusing for parents, and Michigan health leaders are making sure their stance is clear.

"Here in Michigan, we have not strayed. We continue to recommend the guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics," said Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

That guidance, according to Bagdasarian, is a push to encourage parents to get their kids vaccinated as they head back to school.

"One of the things that we are seeing is vaccination rates have been declining over the last few years, and that means our kids today are less protected against some of these diseases, and they are making a comeback," Bagdasarian said.

On Aug. 10, President Trump signed an executive order calling for fewer childhood vaccines. The federal directive also divides the combined measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine into separate shots.

Bagdasarian tells CBS News Detroit that this guidance from the Trump administration does not interfere with the state's recommendation.

"We want to make sure that folks have access to the best possible information and evidence. And the evidence around vaccines, that hasn't changed. We are all trying to sift through piles of information, and I think when it comes to vaccines, it's really important to follow the data, to follow the science and to follow the advice of a trusted healthcare provider," Bagdasarian said.

It is the path Chesterfield mom Amy Polizzi has taken with her three young kids, and one she stands behind.

"My opinion, with everything, has not changed since this new executive order. I'm still going to vaccinate my children. I want to follow the advice of my pediatrician, and I feel safe with that decision," Polizzi said.

Polizzi works as an emergency nurse and says she witnesses firsthand the impact if a child is unvaccinated.

"I do respect that every parent makes their decision on what's best for their family and their child, but I do worry because I am in the emergency room and I do see situations that arise," Polizzi said. "There's a lot of pressure from everybody, and ultimately, it's your decision on what you're going to feel comfortable with."

Shelby Township parent Alexis Markison tells CBS News Detroit that, after personal experiences and discussions with her 5-year-old son's doctor, she chose a different route.

"I did a lot of research on my own. I want to know all the facts, understand everything that goes into what's being injected into my child. So, when he was born, I chose not to vaccinate," Markison said. "I've got a family that supports that, and I also had my brother had a really bad reaction when he got a vaccine when he was 8 months old. I was only 8 at the time, but I remember it clear as day, so when you see that happen, it affects you a lot more."

Despite the state and federal vaccine recommendations, Markison says they have not swayed her decision, and she encourages others to choose what's best for their families.

"I'm very confident in my choices, but I also encourage other parents who aren't sure to consult your pediatrician or whatever type of doctor that you see. Making those informed decisions with their consult would probably help you with all the confusion that's being thrown out there," Markison said.