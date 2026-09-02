Michigan schools see an increase in vaccine exemption requests

The rate of Michigan parents who have opted out of having their children vaccinated has more than doubled over the past five years, according to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data.

Data published by MDHHS on the immunization status of schoolchildren in Michigan for the 2025-2026 school year shows a 7.1% rate of children requesting a vaccine exemption.

The rate of students requesting vaccine exemptions increased from 3.1% in 2015 to 3.4% in 2020, then to 6.2% in 2024, and reached a 12-year high in 2025, according to the latest data.

In a statement, MDHHS told CBS News Detroit that the department is concerned about the resurgence of measles, mumps, pertussis and other preventable diseases combined with an increase in vaccine waivers among schoolchildren.

"For decades, vaccines have played a critical role in the prevention and control of infectious diseases and significant reductions in childhood illnesses and fatalities," MDHHS said in the statement.



Prior to a child entering or attending school, guardians are required to provide documentation confirming that the child has received all school-required immunizations, or at least one dose of each, and is awaiting subsequent doses. Exemptions from required vaccines include valid medical reasons or religious or philosophical beliefs that prevent the receipt of a vaccine.

MDHHS reported that in 2025, only 2.6% of exemptions from one or more immunizations were for medical reasons, while the remaining 97.4% were for philosophical or religious reasons. With 58% citing philosophical and 39.4% citing religious reasons, this reflects a significant shift toward more philosophical and religious reasons rather than medical reasons compared to previous years.

When it comes to public versus private schools, public schools had a lower exemption rate, at 6.6%, than private schools, at 13.1%, according to the data. Public schools also had a higher overall immunization completion rate, at 90%, than private schools, at 80.9%.

In 2014, Michigan added an education requirement for parents wishing to have their children exempted from vaccines. After this rule took effect, Michigan's overall exemption rate dropped from 4.8% in 2014 to 3.1% in 2015.

"Being up to date on vaccines protects individuals, families and entire communities, particularly those at greatest risk, including infants who are too young to be vaccinated, individuals who can't receive live vaccines because they're pregnant and those who are more vulnerable due to age or treatments like chemotherapy," the statement says.

MDHHS also encourages residents to get up to date on recommended vaccines, as Michigan continues to follow evidence-based vaccine guidance outlined in a standing recommendation made by Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical executive.