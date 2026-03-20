Michigan parents charged with murder, child abuse in 18-month-old's death

A Michigan couple has been charged with open murder in the 2024 death of their 18-month-old son, Michigan State Police said.

Karliona Davis and Pierson Davis were arrested on Tuesday, and each is charged with one count of open murder and two counts of first-degree child abuse, according to police.

The case began on Aug. 12, 2024, when troopers responded to an Aurelius Township home in the 5900 block of Plains Road for a report of an 18-month-old boy not breathing.

Despite performing lifesaving measures, police say the boy died at the residence.

While investigating, police say the living conditions in the home were uninhabitable and that garbage, urine and feces were found throughout the home.

Authorities say the infant's 4-year-old brother showed "clear signs" of neglect and "significant malnutrition" and was taken into custody by Child Protective Services. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he spent nearly a week in a pediatric intensive care unit, police said.

The couple's parental rights to the 4-year-old were terminated following an investigation, and he was placed in foster care upon his release from a hospital. Authorities say the boy has since been adopted and is doing well.

An autopsy of the 18-month-old determined his death was caused by caregiver neglect, with a medical examiner ruling the manner of death a homicide. Inham County prosecutors subsequently filed charges against the parents.

The couple was arraigned in the 55th District Court on Wednesday. Karliona Davis was given a $20 million bond, while Pierson Davis received a $10 million bond.

Both remain held on bond at the Ingham County Jail and are due back in court on March 31 for a probable cause conference.