Michigan parents accused of keeping 4-month-old baby in freezing car

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man and a woman are facing child abuse charges after allegedly leaving their 4-month-old baby in a car in freezing conditions.

The parents were arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 22, for an incident that happened in January.

Philip James Nass III, 32, of Grand Haven, has been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse, a 10-year penalty, and one count as a habitual offender, his fourth offense. He could face up to life in prison for this felony.

Crystal Maria Kanouse, 30, of Grand Haven, has also been charged with one count of second-degree child abuse in connection to this crime.

Police say on Sunday, Jan. 29, the parents allegedly left the baby in the back seat of a car in freezing weather conditions.

Allegedly, the two had pulled over on a side street and passed out in the vehicle. The car was off, and the baby was unsecured in an infant carrier in the vehicle's backseat.

In addition, the baby was not wearing winter clothing, socks or a blanket. Someone noticed the occupants in the car and called 911.

Officials say the baby's feet were blue when responders arrived, and his skin was cold. He was transported to Trinity Health Grand Haven and has since recovered.

Police suspect drugs were a factor in this incident.

"We are grateful for the person that stopped and called 911," Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke said. "The baby very likely would have died had he remained in the car."

According to the Grand Haven Police Department, bond was set at $50,000 for both Nass and Kanouse.