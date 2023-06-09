Paws with a Cause seeking volunteers to raise puppies that support people with disabilities

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan-based nonprofit, Paws with a Cause, trains assistance dogs to support people with disabilities and says anyone can help raise the puppies.

Liz Hood, foster puppy curriculum coordinator, and Dawn Hunter, foster puppy assistant, stopped by CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about the organization and criteria for a puppy raiser.

The organization says puppy raisers are volunteers who take care of the dogs for several months before they begin formal training. Puppies will go with the volunteers at 8 weeks old.

For more information, visit pawswithacause.org.

Watch the full conversation with Hood and Hunter in the video above.