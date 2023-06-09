Watch CBS News
Local News

Paws with a Cause seeking volunteers to raise puppies that support people with disabilities

/ CBS Detroit

Nonprofit organization trains dogs to support people with disabilities
Nonprofit organization trains dogs to support people with disabilities 07:18

(CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan-based nonprofit, Paws with a Cause, trains assistance dogs to support people with disabilities and says anyone can help raise the puppies.

Liz Hood, foster puppy curriculum coordinator, and Dawn Hunter, foster puppy assistant, stopped by CBS News Detroit on Thursday to talk about the organization and criteria for a puppy raiser.

The organization says puppy raisers are volunteers who take care of the dogs for several months before they begin formal training. Puppies will go with the volunteers at 8 weeks old.

For more information, visit pawswithacause.org.

Watch the full conversation with Hood and Hunter in the video above.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 10:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.