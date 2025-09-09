Michigan nonprofit hosting suicide prevention training sessions

Suicide impacts millions of people every year. That's why, during National Suicide Prevention Month, we remember the lives lost but also highlight the resources available in our community that can help.

Hope Network is a statewide nonprofit in Michigan aiming to make suicide a "never event."

"We are able to help people get back to a baseline where they're able to thrive in their life and navigate a really, really difficult moment," said Rachel Vitale, director of Behavioral Health Grants at Hope Network.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2023, more than 49,000 Americans died by suicide. That same year, there were 1.5 million suicide attempts.

"I think the most important thing is that it's OK not to be OK and to ask for help if you need it," Vitale said. "I think some people just genuinely love to help other people. And some people are really, really great in crisis situations. They can maintain, you know, a very calm demeanor."

This month, Hope Network is offering free and reduced-cost trainings. You don't have to be a clinician, teacher, or first responder to sign up for a class. The nonprofit offers a training course that's 75 minutes long, and there's a more in-depth training called Mental Health First Aid.

"That's a full day training and it deep dives into what it might look like if someone is having, like, a mental health crisis, or if someone is utilizing, you know, substances, and they're just in a really bad space, and it gives you the skills to navigate that situation," Vitale said.

Hope Network trains the people in crisis centers, taking your phone call across the state.

"There are people out there. There are your friends, your family, people in your circle that care about you, that want to help you, and there are resources available," Vitale said.

If you or someone you know needs support, call or text 988 and speak to crisis counselors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.